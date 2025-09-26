Villupuram collector reviews health schemes, passes resolutions

VILLUPURAM: A district health assembly meeting organised by the Department of Health and Family Welfare was held at the district collectorate on Thursday.

Collector Sheik Abdul Rahman reviewed in detail the ongoing schemes and initiatives of the department across the district. The meeting discussed the requirements of primary health centres (PHCs) and government hospitals, including medical equipment, building facilities and infrastructure gaps. Resolutions on these needs were passed and forwarded to the State Health Assembly, according to an official release.

Following this, the department’s monthly review meeting was conducted, focusing on key health indicators and programmes. Among the issues discussed were the maternal mortality rate (MMR), infant mortality rate (IMR), antenatal registrations, incidence of low birth weight, anaemia control, tuberculosis and leprosy cases, sex ratio, adolescent pregnancies and outreach healthcare initiatives. The functioning of village poverty alleviation groups and their link to health outcomes was also reviewed.

Collector Rahman stressed the importance of strengthening maternal and child healthcare services and ensuring the effective implementation of State health schemes at the grassroots level.

The meeting was attended by Joint Director (Medical and Rural Health Services) Dr Latha, District Health Officer Dr Senthil Kumar, Deputy Director (Leprosy) Dr Sudhakar, Deputy Director (Tuberculosis) Dr Sudhakar, Deputy Director (Family Welfare) Dr Padmavathi, and other senior health officials.