Fire in godown guts clothes, footwear worth Rs 1 crore in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A major fire broke out at a clothes warehouse at a private complex in the city on Sunday morning, damaging materials worth around Rs 1 crore, according to police sources. The blaze was doused by nearly 60 firefighters after four hours of struggle. The incident was allegedly caused by an electrical leakage. No casualties were reported. The fire also spread to a shop in the vicinity, but no damage was reported.

Sources said a clothes shop and a footwear shop are located at the private complex on Biz Bazaar Street in Town Hall. Ahead of Deepavali, a large quantity of clothes had been stored at the warehouse.

As smoke began rising from the fourth floor of the complex, a few staff members rushed upstairs and saw a fire break out of the warehouse. People rushed out of the complex, and two women staff fainted due to the smoke. They were taken to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for treatment, and are stable.

Fire and rescue service personnel rushed to douse the blaze, and nearby shops were shut as a precautionary measure and traffic was diverted, said sources.

District Fire Officer P Pulukandi told TNIE the fire may have been caused by an electrical leakage or a short circuit on the fourth floor.

A police officer from the Ukkadam police station told TNIE they are investigating, and have also sought assistance from Tangedco.

Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar, CCMC Commissioner Sivaguru Prabakaran and police officers inspected the spot.