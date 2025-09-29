Tharuvaikulam ecotourism in limbo as glass-bottom boat lies abandoned for 1.5 yrs

THOOTHUKUDI: The glass-bottom boat, which was launched by the Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve Trust (GoMBRT) to promote ecotourism, has been left in a state of disrepair for the past one-and-a-half years. With the footfall to the facility declining over the years, the boat and wooden jetty sustained damages due to irregular operation, forcing the authorities concerned to look for other viable beaches to shift the facility.

Launched in 2022 as part of a community-based ecotourism initiative at Tharuvaikulam beach, the glass-bottom boat aims to show visitors the pristine and coveted beauty of Gulf of Mannar, a rich marine biodiversity spot. Visitors were taken into the sea near Kaasuvaari island on the boat to catch a glimpse of the coral patches, underwater organisms and to experience snorkelling at Gulf of Mannar national park.

Ecotourism volunteers, who completed lifeguard training courses, were deployed on behalf of the Tharuvaikulam ecotourism committee to operate the facility, with an aim to utilise 60% of the revenue generated for conservation and rest for community development.

A few of the residents said the glass-bottom boat and the wooden jetty were damaged as the facility was not operated since January 2024. It is alleged that the footfall to the Tharuvaikulam boathouse declined due to its remote and unmanned location (1 km north of Tharuvaikulam village).

Speaking to TNIE, a visitor said the boat will be operated only if there are a minimum of 10 occupants. “If a family of four persons arrives, they will have to wait until enough people arrive,” he said.