EPS strips 43 AIADMK functionaries of party posts in Erode Rural West district

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has stripped the posts of 43 functionaries from the party's Erode Rural West district.

In a statement here, Palaniswami said all these functionaries have been divested of their party posts with effect from Monday. However, Palaniswami did not attribute any reason for this action.

On 5 September, senior AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan set a 10-day deadline for Palaniswami to initiate the process for readmitting those who had drifted away from the AIADMK into the party fold again.

Following this, Palaniswami stripped Sengottaiyan and many others of their party posts, stopping just short of expelling them from the party. In protest, a host of AIADMK cadres and office-bearers submitted their resignations from party posts.