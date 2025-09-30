Garbage, construction debris dumped along Cauvery banks on Kallanai road

TIRUCHY: Residents have raised serious concerns over the illegal dumping of garbage and construction debris along the banks of the Cauvery River near Thiruvalarsolai on Kallanai road in Tiruchy.

People say the issue not only creates an unbearable stench but also poses a serious environmental threat by polluting the river. Neighbourhoods such as Amma Mandapam, Mambalasalai, Kondayampettai, Ponnurangapuram, and Thiruvalarsolai, coming under a few wards of Tiruchy City Corporation, are all situated along the riverbank.

While the corporation collects household waste daily in all 65 wards, residents allege that some, including workers and builders, continue to dump construction materials, toilet waste, and other debris directly into the river and its banks, particularly in less monitored areas.

Speaking to TNIE, D Velusamy, a resident of Veereswaram, said, “Some frequently come and dump waste along the riverbank, even when there is flowing water. The smell is unbearable, especially when we go to bathe. The pollution caused by the garbage is affecting the water quality.” He added that during the rainy season, the uncollected waste gets washed into the river and ends up accumulating in nearby areas.