Garbage, construction debris dumped along Cauvery banks on Kallanai road

TIRUCHY: Residents have raised serious concerns over the illegal dumping of garbage and construction debris along the banks of the Cauvery River near Thiruvalarsolai on Kallanai road in Tiruchy.
People say the issue not only creates an unbearable stench but also poses a serious environmental threat by polluting the river. Neighbourhoods such as Amma Mandapam, Mambalasalai, Kondayampettai, Ponnurangapuram, and Thiruvalarsolai, coming under a few wards of Tiruchy City Corporation, are all situated along the riverbank.
While the corporation collects household waste daily in all 65 wards, residents allege that some, including workers and builders, continue to dump construction materials, toilet waste, and other debris directly into the river and its banks, particularly in less monitored areas.
Speaking to TNIE, D Velusamy, a resident of Veereswaram, said, “Some frequently come and dump waste along the riverbank, even when there is flowing water. The smell is unbearable, especially when we go to bathe. The pollution caused by the garbage is affecting the water quality.” He added that during the rainy season, the uncollected waste gets washed into the river and ends up accumulating in nearby areas.
He urged authorities to inspect the site regularly and stop the dumping before it causes further damage. S Yogeswaran from Ponnurangapuram said, “The dumping of garbage has become rampant at night, especially when there is little public movement. Builders are the main culprits.
Authorities must first clear the existing waste and then take strict action against offenders. Warning signboards must be put up to deter illegal dumping.” He recalled that a few years ago, barricades were placed near Odathurai Road to prevent similar dumping, which had proven effective.
Authorities should implement similar measures in other vulnerable areas to curb the issue, he said. As per existing practice, the builders would pay the corporation for collecting their waste, but sometimes the waste is dumped on the roadside, said a corporation official.
When contacted, a Tiruchy city corporation official told TNIE, “We are planning to develop one side of the river soon. While there’s currently no permanent solution for the other side, we will inspect the issue and take temporary measures.”