Sarangapani flyover to be closed for repairs, traffic diversion announced

MAYILADUTHURAI: The Sarangapani Memorial flyover in Mayiladuthurai, constructed in 1974, will get a makeover at a cost of 6.5 crore with renovation and repair work set to commence on October 3. The work is expected to be completed in three months.
For nearly 50 years, the flyover serves as a crossing point on the highway connecting Mayiladuthurai and Kumbakonam towns. An official from the district highways department said, “The foundation of the structure is still strong and we will be undertaking guniting and grouting wherever needed in the columns.”
The official added that the bearings that transfer load from the superstructure (the top part of the bridge, which supports the traffic) to the substructures (columns) are completely worn out. “New bearings will be installed through jockeying,” the official said.
“Old span expansion joints (mechanical connections that allow bridges to safely expand and contract due to temperature changes and traffic loads) will be replaced with new strip seal joints. Old parapets will be replaced with parapets with handles on the sides,” the official added.
To facilitate the repair work, the district administration has announced traffic diversion on the Mayiladuthurai-Kumbakonam road. Vehicles coming from Kumbakonam to Mayiladuthurai will be allowed through Muvalur via the Mappadugai-Kadalangudi road.
The vehicles will then proceed through the Kallanai Kaveripattinam road and reach their destination via Mappadugai. Vehicles from Mayiladuthurai will take the Kallanai Kaveripattinam road. From Ancharuvarthaalai, vehicles will use the connecting road through the Kuthalam Panthanallur route to reach Kuthalam, then connect to the Kumbakonam-Sirkazhi road.
District officials have requested cooperation from the public and business community during the implementation of the temporary traffic arrangements.