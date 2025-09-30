Sarangapani flyover to be closed for repairs, traffic diversion announced

MAYILADUTHURAI: The Sarangapani Memorial flyover in Mayiladuthurai, constructed in 1974, will get a makeover at a cost of 6.5 crore with renovation and repair work set to commence on October 3. The work is expected to be completed in three months.

For nearly 50 years, the flyover serves as a crossing point on the highway connecting Mayiladuthurai and Kumbakonam towns. An official from the district highways department said, “The foundation of the structure is still strong and we will be undertaking guniting and grouting wherever needed in the columns.”

The official added that the bearings that transfer load from the superstructure (the top part of the bridge, which supports the traffic) to the substructures (columns) are completely worn out. “New bearings will be installed through jockeying,” the official said.

“Old span expansion joints (mechanical connections that allow bridges to safely expand and contract due to temperature changes and traffic loads) will be replaced with new strip seal joints. Old parapets will be replaced with parapets with handles on the sides,” the official added.