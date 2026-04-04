80-year-old poll ‘kitman’ gears up for another election season in TN

MADURAI: At 80, M Anbalagan is back to work for the elections. His job is simple. Supply booth kits. For nearly four decades, the Madurai-based DMK worker has been preparing kits used at polling booths. Each kit includes basic items such as an exam pad, pen, pencil, sharpener, eraser, and a file. The kits will be used by booth agents to record hourly voter turnout on election day and also to track votes of each candidate on the day of counting.

With the 2026 Assembly elections nearing, Anbalagan has already begun work. He has received an order for 2,000 booth kits and expects more in the coming days.

“I usually get orders 10 days before polling. I make sure delivery is done at least four days in advance,” he said.

His work begins in the busy lanes of East Avani Moola Street. Stationery is bought in bulk. Kits are assembled by hand. Each kit is sold for Rs 80, leaving him with a profit margin of Rs 20. In addition, he supplies flags, caps, and mufflers. Production is outsourced, but designs are finalised by him.

“I have received an order for 2,000 booth kits from the office of Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (DMK’s candidate for Madurai Central constituency), and earlier I had supplied kits to his father, PT Rajan, too,” Anbalagan said.

“For other campaign materials such as caps and flags, I outsourced production to a North Indian family based in the city, providing them with the required designs. From these items, I earn a net profit of around 25%.”