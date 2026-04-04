CPM seeks removal of Madurai police commissioner; flags alleged past corruption

MADURAI: The CPM on Friday appealed to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and Chief Secretary (CS) to remove newly appointed Madurai city police commissioner Abhishek Dixit IPS alleging that he faced action in corruption cases in the past.

In a letter addressed to the CEO and CS, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam alleged that Abhishek Dixit faced departmental action when he served as SP in Krishnagiri in 2012 and again in 2020, when he served as SSP at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. He also has several DA cases pending against him, Shanmugham added.

“Dixit’s posting in Madurai is not acceptable and it will create doubts in the minds of people if the elections would be held in a free and fair manner,” he said, adding former CoP J Loganathan, who was transferred on Thursday, must be reinstated. Further, Shanmugam said AI-made video titled depicting Lord Murugan asking devotees to vote for BJP was doing the rounds in the city.

“The content violateds ECI guidelines and divides voters in the name of religious grounds,” he said and appealed to authorities to identify those responsible, and initiate action, and ensure that the video is taken down from social media platforms.