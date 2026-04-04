DMK MP criticizes FCRA bill, says it targets Christian institutions

CHENNAI: DMK Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson has strongly criticized the Centre’s Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment (FCRA) Bill, alleging that it targets Christian institutions and undermines minority rights.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Wilson claimed the government introduced the Bill during Easter to create fear among Christians. He said the amendments, particularly the retrospective divestment of properties, were “draconian, like staging a robbery at gunpoint in someone’s house.”

“The Bill appears aimed at Christian missionaries, NGOs, and churches, including schools, colleges, hospitals, and orphanages,” he said. He questioned the national security rationale behind confiscating assets run by Christian institutions, which have historically contributed to education and social welfare, especially in tribal areas.

Wilson alleged that since 2014, the Modi government has deliberately curtailed foreign funding to Christian missions and churches, pointing to the cancellation of over 20,000 charitable institution licenses, including 2,500 Christian ones in 2020.

He contrasted the FCRA amendment with land acquisition laws, noting that unlike the latter, the Bill allows for instant confiscation of assets, potentially depriving poor communities of vital services.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has already raised concerns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Wilson asserted that the DMK will oppose the Bill in Parliament if it is passed.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai introduced the FCRA Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on March 25, stating its aim is to enhance transparency, ensure proper use of foreign funds, and prevent misuse against national security.

Wilson also drew parallels with past government actions targeting Muslim Waqf properties, suggesting a broader pattern of intervention in minority-run institutions.

(With inputs from PTI)