EPS criticises Stalin for ‘TN vs New Delhi’ poll rhetoric

VELLORE/TIRUPATTUR: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin for portraying the Assembly election as a contest between Tamil Nadu and New Delhi, saying the poll was clearly about the state and its people.

“Stalin repeatedly says this is a fight between Tamil Nadu and Delhi. This is an election for Tamil Nadu, and the people are clear about it,” he said.

Campaigning across Vellore and Tirupattur districts, EPS addressed meetings for AIADMK candidates SRK Appu (Vellore), V Ramu (Katpadi), SM Sukumar (Ranipet) and S Ravi (Arakkonam), along with allies from the Tamil Maanila Congress and PMK.

He accused the DMK of promoting “family rule”, alleging that key positions were concentrated within the family of former chief minister M Karunanidhi.

In contrast, he claimed the AIADMK upheld internal democracy. He also highlighted the party’s decisions, including the trifurcation of Vellore district into Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur. Referring to the AIADMK’s tenure, EPS said the party handled crises such as drought, floods and the Covid pandemic without burdening people with price hikes, while continuing welfare measures like Amma canteens.

Earlier, during campaigns in Anaicut, Ambur and Jolarpet, he attacked the DMK over rising prices and ‘misgovernance’. At Ambur, he rejected claims that the AIADMK-BJP alliance was anti-Muslim.