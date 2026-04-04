Four go missing while bathing at banned falls in TN

DINDIGUL: Four youths from Pallapatti in Karur district, who were bathing at a waterfalls near Oddanchathiram where tourists are not allowed to visit, went missing on Friday.

The missing youths have been identified as A Aathil (19), N Saddam Hussain (18), S Ayaz (19), and U Abbas (19). After attempts to trace them failed on Friday, fire and rescue service personnel have planned to continue the search operation on Saturday.

According to sources, the incident occurred at Thalaiyootru Falls located in the forest area near Viruppachi.

Entry to the falls has been restricted by the forest department. However, youths from various districts often violate the ban and visit the spot.

A group of 11 youths from Pallapatti visited the falls on Friday. While bathing in the upper stretch of the falls, four of them allegedly went missing. After their efforts to locate them failed, the other youths alerted the forest and police departments.

Due to lack of facilities and darkness of the terrain, fire and rescue services personnel found it difficult to carry out the search operation on Friday evening, sources said.