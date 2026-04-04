Kurangani hill villagers threaten poll boycott as neglect and lack of roads persist in TN's Theni

THENI: A breeze pregnant with verdure slowly takes over as the road snakes up the lush Western Ghats. The calm of the scenic landscape is mirrored in the faces of agricultural labourers heading in small groups to the temple of their deity Ellaramman to celebrate ‘Panguni Uthiram’ festival. Devotional songs, flowing out from the loud speakers, add a touch of divinity to the air. For the villagers, seemingly cut off from the outside world, this is the time for celebration and to forget their trials and tribulations, and neglect.

Welcome to Kottakudi, Muthuvakudi and Naripatti hamlets on Kurangani hills in the Bodinayakanur Assembly constituency, represented by three-time chief minister O Panneerselvam since 2011. The banners, urging the residents to boycott the polls installed at the entrance reflect the villagers’ frustration, and the mud road laid with uneven stones, their daily struggle.

Giving a clear picture of the plight is 58-year-old C Mariammal of Muthuvakudi who points out they have to walk 6 km through the rough terrain to buy groceries or visit a hospital. “Women in labour have to be carried in ‘doli’ to the hospital,” she says.

The demand for roads connecting Kurangani and Muthuvakudi, and Muthuvakudi and Top Station, as well as links to Agamalai and Oothukadu, has been long-pending. For the villagers, these are not just roads, they are essential lifeline they have been waiting for, year after year.