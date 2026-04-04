LPG crisis hits meat trade in Dharmapuri, Kovai

DHARMAPURI/ COIMBATORE: With the LPG crisis looming across the country, meat vendors across Dharmapuri have faced setbacks, with wholesale purchase of meat reduced by more than 50%. Vendors attribute the loss to many local eateries and fast food joints closing down due to the lack of commercial cylinders.

A crucial part of the rural economy in Dharmapuri, the meat trade is fuelled by fast food joints set up along the roads and the numerous eateries across the district. FSSAI data shows that there are over 1,302 eateries, bakeries and fast food joints functioning in the five taluks across the district. But with the onset of the LPG crisis, nearly 40% of these businesses have been shut down. Meat vendors have been directly hit and have reported a dip in wholesale meat sales by more than 60%.

S Wasim Ahmed, a meat vendor near Avvaiyar government school in Dharmapuri, said, "I usually sell about 130 kg to 150 kg of mutton daily for wholesale purchase, which is usually about six or seven goats. I used to make about Rs 250 to Rs 300 profit per goat -- which ensured a stable and secure income. But, retail consumption is fickle, and the market changes daily. While it offers better profits, it is not stable. During auspicious days, many refrain from consuming meat."

V Settu from Sengodipuram said, "I mainly sell poultry, about 170 to 200 kg per day in wholesale, to almost eight eateries and fast food joints. Now six are closed as LPG costs about Rs 5,600 per cylinder, which has affected the wholesale of poultry."