Shield sundew helps control insect population, finds study

NILGIRIS: A team of researchers from the Nilgiris has found that Drosera peltata (shield sundew), a carnivorous tuberous herb, plays an important ecological role by controlling insect populations and helping maintain ecosystem balance.

The research team of Kesavan Rishi, Basith Nithya, Anbazhagan Abinesh, Mohammed Shahir, Nizamudheen Moinudheen and Arockianathan Samson conducted a study titled "Insect predation and its ecological impact on the growth of Drosera peltata in the Nilgiris, Western Ghats, India.”

According to Kesavan Rishi, the study examined 320 specimens of Drosera peltata and the plant’s height, number of tentacles and insect capture rates were recorded. “We found a positive correlation between plant height, tentacle number and insect attraction, with tentacle numbers having a stronger influence. Regression analysis further confirmed that the plant’s height and tentacle numbers significantly contribute to prey attraction," he said.

The study also found that small flies such as those from the genus Keroplatidae, Mycetophilidae and Sciaridae positively influence plant health. In contrast, larger insects like Dolichopodidae and Tipulidae showed no significant impact. Interestingly, Anthomyiidae and Tachinidae exhibited strong positive correlations with plant growth, indicating their susceptibility to the plant's trapping mechanism.

This research provides the first preliminary ecological account of Drosera peltata in the Nilgiris, highlighting its functional traits, prey diversity and role in regulating insect populations.

Basith Nithya suggested that future research should include other carnivorous plant species, and broader surveys of insect diversity must be conducted to better understand the plant's adaptive strategies and ecological significance.