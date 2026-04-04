Technical snag hits renewal of Aavins monthly milk card in TN

COIMBATORE: With manual counters now shut, Aavin customers in Coimbatore have been unable to renew their monthly milk procurement card for April as the digital platform is affected by glitches.

Aavin closed its counter services at Gandhipuram, Ramanathapuram and Sundarapuram in January, while the counter in RS Puram was shut in March.

As a result, customers who were buying milk using the monthly card, have been forced to spend extra to procure Aavin milk.

Under the Aavin Monthly Milk Card scheme, customers can purchase milk at 50 paisa lesser for half-litre. If they purchase one litre, they can save Rs 1. To renew the monthly card, customers had to visit Aavin counters that were functioning in these aforementioned areas.

Now, Aavin has switched to a digital platform for these renewals. However, the platform is marred by technical glitches and customers have been unable to renew their cards.

SUV Raja, a customer from Thiruvalluvar Nagar in Ramanathapuram said, "I have been purchasing milk using the monthly card for over five years. I used to renew it through the Aavin app.

The renewal should be done before 28th of every month, and advance payment must be made for the quantity of milk to be purchased. I pay Rs 657 per month and save Rs 15 under the monthly scheme. For April, I tried renewing it from March 15.