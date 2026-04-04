Theni-born Rini Sampath in race to become Washington DC Mayor

Rini Sampath (31), born in Tamil Nadu's Theni, has now become the first South Asian candidate to be on the ballot for the primary for the Washington DC Mayor election.

The government contractor from the Democratic Party has pitched her election campaign over the 'Fix the Basics' theme and promises of 'A new DC'. Rini has spent her career in improving government programs and citizen services.

"My priority will be to make sure our city lives up to its basic commitments to our residents, fill the potholes, stop the catastrophic wastewater spill in the Potomac, lower prices, and improve 911 wait times," says Rini on her campaign website.

"I'll fix what's broken, enforce what's promised, cut what's unfair, and invest in making DC work for everyone because people deserve a Mayor who keeps her word," she adds.

Rini moved to the US as a seven-year-old kid along with her parents. She has been residing in Washington DC for more than a decade.

Washington DC is dominated by Democrats, and it has never had a Republican Mayor since the elections to the post started in 1975.

The primary is scheduled for June 16, while the general election will take place on November 3.

Janeese Lewis George, Kenyan McDuffie, Gary Goodweather, Robert L Gross and Rhonda Hamilton are also in the Mayoral race.

With inputs from PTI