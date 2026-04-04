TN appoints new expert planner in Kancheepuram bus project case

CHENNAI: The state government has appointed Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) member secretary I Jeyakumar, IRTS (Indian Railway Traffic Service), as expert planner for the state and the Kancheepuram corporation after a standoff over the location of a proposed integrated bus terminus near a polytechnic college in Kancheepuram.
The Municipal Administration and Water Supply secretary on Monday gave the nod to the proposal of director of municipal administration nominating Jeyakumar after the Supreme Court directed Bhaktavatsalam Educational Trust and the state to appoint expert planners to jointly survey the site and suggest alternatives.
Acting on the court’s direction, the state government has also tasked V Vimala, deputy director (Planning), Directorate of Municipal Administration, to assist him.
The bench led by Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice K V Viswanathan in its directive earlier this year had said the exercise should assess feasibility and identify locations that balance public transport needs with the functioning of an adjoining polytechnic college. The experts have been asked to submit a detailed report, with sketches and photographs, at the next hearing on May 12.
The direction came following a Special Leave Petition filed by the Bhaktavatsalam Educational Trust, arising from a Madras High Court ruling dated January 7, 2026, on the proposed bus stand project.
The dispute dates back to early 1961, when the trust sought allotment of 73.47 acres in the district to establish the institution. While the government initially moved to acquire the entire extent, it later dropped proceedings for 19.34 acres, leaving it classified as ‘Thoppu Poramboke’ (government land).
The state has proposed a modern bus terminus on this parcel along the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway, but the project has been stalled due to litigation despite tenders being finalised.
The trust argues the project would seriously prejudice the institution, particularly students, while the state maintains the trust has no locus standi over the land.
The trust has said it is not opposed to the project and suggested an alternative 10-acre site along NH 48 on the northern side. Appearing for the state, senior counsel, including Kapil Sibal and PS Patwalia, opposed the move, arguing it would reduce the utility of the terminus as the town lies to the south.
With both sides placing competing site plans on record, the court said a joint technical evaluation could help resolve the deadlock. The expert planners have been asked to be present in court on the next date of hearing.