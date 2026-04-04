TN appoints new expert planner in Kancheepuram bus project case

CHENNAI: The state government has appointed Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) member secretary I Jeyakumar, IRTS (Indian Railway Traffic Service), as expert planner for the state and the Kancheepuram corporation after a standoff over the location of a proposed integrated bus terminus near a polytechnic college in Kancheepuram.

The Municipal Administration and Water Supply secretary on Monday gave the nod to the proposal of director of municipal administration nominating Jeyakumar after the Supreme Court directed Bhaktavatsalam Educational Trust and the state to appoint expert planners to jointly survey the site and suggest alternatives.

Acting on the court’s direction, the state government has also tasked V Vimala, deputy director (Planning), Directorate of Municipal Administration, to assist him.

The bench led by Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice K V Viswanathan in its directive earlier this year had said the exercise should assess feasibility and identify locations that balance public transport needs with the functioning of an adjoining polytechnic college. The experts have been asked to submit a detailed report, with sketches and photographs, at the next hearing on May 12.

The direction came following a Special Leave Petition filed by the Bhaktavatsalam Educational Trust, arising from a Madras High Court ruling dated January 7, 2026, on the proposed bus stand project.