TN climate action model hogs global limelight with Earthshot recognition

CHENNAI: The state’s climate action architecture has captured global attention, with the Earthshot Prize’s 2026 report identifying the institutional model as a leading example of how sub-national governments can drive integrated and scalable climate solutions.

The report, ‘Champions of Change: How Cities and Regions are Designing a Low Carbon, Climate-Resilient Future’ highlights 11 public-sector innovations worldwide, selected from over 130 entries. Tamil Nadu’s Climate Action for Resilient Ecosystems and Societies (CARES) initiative, implemented through the Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company (TNGCC), is featured under the report’s ‘Protect & Restore Nature’ category.

What sets Tamil Nadu apart, the report notes, is its governance innovation. The TNGCC is India’s first government-backed, cross sector climate company, uniting over 30 departments to deliver climate action at scale, through a unique Section 8, not-for-profit model. This enables flexibility in mobilising finance and partnerships while maintaining government oversight. The TNGCC is chaired by Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary, with secretaries of stakeholder departments serving as board members.

“The CARES framework integrates ecosystem restoration, covering wetlands, forests and coastal systems, while embedding climate action into district-level missions,” a TNGCC official said.

According to the report, the initiative demonstrates how state-led coordination can translate into on-ground impact by aligning ecological restoration with governance systems and public service delivery. It highlights TN as a model for delivering climate action “at scale” through institutional integration rather than isolated projects.

Bogota’s urban mobility transformation; Guangzhou’s electric bus transition; Surat’s emissions trading scheme; London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone; Wales’ Well-being of Future Generations Act; Phoenix’s heat mitigation office; Malmö’s climate-neutral city plan; Oslo’s climate budgeting; Durban’s river restoration programme; and the Western Cape’s industrial symbiosis initiative are other global solutions featured in the report.