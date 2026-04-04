TN CM Stalin reaches out to those who could not get seats; calls for unified efforts

CHENNAI: In a bid to pacify party functionaries denied tickets for the elections, DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday made an appeal to district secretaries and other functionaries across all 234 constituencies to work for the victory of DMK and its allies. Addressing the group via video conference, Stalin explained the constraints in seat allocation and assured that those who missed out would be accommodated in the local body and cooperative society elections.

Stalin also specifically invited Minister Mano Thangaraj, whose seat was allotted to the CPM, and Minister R Gandhi and former minister K Ponmudy, whose sons were fielded instead, to the meeting.

The leaders conveyed confidence that the DMK would return to power, sources said. Party sources said Stalin also made it clear that any internal feud would be viewed seriously by him.

Meanwhile, 88 functionaries of the AMMK, including its state president C Gopal, a former MLA and MP, joined the DMK in the presence of the CM.

Among those who joined were former MLA NG Parthiban, state women’s wing functionary N Shobana Natarajan, Chengalpattu South district secretary and former MLA M Kodhandapani, and district-level office-bearers including Nemili D Pandurangan.