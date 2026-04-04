TN CM Stalin slams EPS on ‘Karunanidhi house arrest’ remark

TIRUNELVELI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday blasted AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for claiming that he (Stalin) had kept his father and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi under house arrest in his final days, and said that EPS has crossed all the red lines out of fear of defeat in the coming elections.
“Palaniswami is not even qualified to utter Karunanidhi’s name,” Stalin added.
Campaigning in Tirunelveli for the Secular Progressive Alliance candidates, the CM said, “As leader of opposition, Palaniswami can criticise the government. But during his campaign, he alleged that I kept my father under house arrest. Karunanidhi was a lion. Even when he was taking rest in his final days, he wanted to go to Arivalayam. No one can put him in jail. When he passed away, I met (then CM) Palaniswami in person and sought land for his burial near DMK founder CN Annadurai’s memorial. But he denied it.”
Stalin further said that in the NDA, Palaniswami has been given a role to seek votes for the BJP, which is against minorities and the Tamil language. “The BJP-led union government has not released the state’s educational funds. While it has denied GST compensation and metro projects for the state, it is also against NEET exemption. The national party is using Palaniswami to establish its footprint in Tamil Nadu,” he added.
Talking about the DMK’s promises, Stalin said that using the Rs 8,000-worth coupon, women can purchase new home appliances or exchange the existing ones with any brand. “If the DMK is voted to power, a special scheme for the southern districts will be implemented to improve health and education. More industries will be set up,” he promised.
Five candidates of the district — M Appavu (Radhapuram), Abdul Wahab (Palayamkottai), S Subramanian (Tirunelveli), Ruby Manoharan (Nanguneri) and V P Durai (Ambasamudram) — were present.
Squad inspects CM’s vehicle
Officials of the static surveillance squad checked Stalin’s vehicle at Vagaikulam diversion on Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli NH on his way to Palayamkottai for campaigning. While the checking was going on, the CM spoke to the public gathered around the place.
“The CM asked about my plans for studies. It was a delight speaking to him,” said Anu Uthira, a girl residing near the area. The officials did not find anything suspicious from the vehicle.