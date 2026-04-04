TN CM Stalin slams EPS on ‘Karunanidhi house arrest’ remark

TIRUNELVELI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday blasted AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for claiming that he (Stalin) had kept his father and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi under house arrest in his final days, and said that EPS has crossed all the red lines out of fear of defeat in the coming elections.

“Palaniswami is not even qualified to utter Karunanidhi’s name,” Stalin added.

Campaigning in Tirunelveli for the Secular Progressive Alliance candidates, the CM said, “As leader of opposition, Palaniswami can criticise the government. But during his campaign, he alleged that I kept my father under house arrest. Karunanidhi was a lion. Even when he was taking rest in his final days, he wanted to go to Arivalayam. No one can put him in jail. When he passed away, I met (then CM) Palaniswami in person and sought land for his burial near DMK founder CN Annadurai’s memorial. But he denied it.”

Stalin further said that in the NDA, Palaniswami has been given a role to seek votes for the BJP, which is against minorities and the Tamil language. “The BJP-led union government has not released the state’s educational funds. While it has denied GST compensation and metro projects for the state, it is also against NEET exemption. The national party is using Palaniswami to establish its footprint in Tamil Nadu,” he added.