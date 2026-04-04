Two way too less: Congress faces backlash over low women representation ahead of TN polls

A wave of social media backlash has swept the Congress following the release of its candidate list for the upcoming election, with women cadres expressing strong dissatisfaction over the limited representation given to them, with only two women making the cut.

Many of them took to social media to question the party high command’s commitment to fair representation, arguing that the move undermines efforts to promote women in politics. Among the prominent voices was Kamalika Kamaraj, granddaughter of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Kamaraj, who claimed that her name had placed in the tentative list till April 2 but was subsequently dropped without explanation.

The discontent has also erupted into calls for protest, with some social media users urging women’s wing cadre to boycott election-related party work. These developments have exposed simmering tensions within party ranks along a critical fault line, that too at a crucial juncture, right ahead of polls.