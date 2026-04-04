Vijay’s entry propels DMK to step up minority outreach

TIRUCHY: Actor Vijay’s entry into the political arena in Tiruchy has begun to unsettle established electoral equations, with the DMK intensifying its engagement with minority communities amid concerns over a possible drift in its traditional support base.

The DMK and its allies have, since 2019, largely enjoyed a steady backing from Christian and Muslim voters in the region. However, Vijay’s political foray through Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has introduced a degree of uncertainty, particularly among sections of youth and first-time voters, prompting the ruling party to re-calibrate its ground strategy.

In recent days, this has translated into a series of targeted interactions. Ministers KN Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi have stepped up visits to churches, seminaries and Muslim institutions, engaging religious leaders and community representatives. Nehru, contesting from Tiruchy West, recently visited an Arabic college in Kajamalai where he met Islamic scholars and sought support.

Anbil Mahesh met L Anduvan, rector of the Roman Catholic seminary in Melapudur, and CSI Tiruchy-Thanjavur Bishop Samuel Rajadurai. He also addressed a gathering of pastors at a church in Thuvakudi, attended by more than 150 members of a pastors’ association, including Bishop John Peter and other office-bearers. He also visited several mosques seeking votes.

While such outreach has been a recurring feature during elections, party leaders acknowledge a sharper focus this time. “We are engaging more directly with minority youth and families,” said C Kamal Musthafa, DMK’s Anna Nagar zonal secretary. “There is a visible attraction towards Vijay among some younger voters, and in certain pockets, that is influencing family-level decisions. We are responding to that.”