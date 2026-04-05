Anbumani targets DMK over 'broken governance', power tariff surge, and law-and-order slide

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday criticised the DMK government and Chief Minister MK Stalin during an election campaign at Saidapet, where he canvassed for AMMK candidate G Senthamizhan in the AIADMK-led alliance. Anbumani said several sections, including teachers, sanitation workers and village staff, of protesting as they felt “betrayed” by the government.

He said leaders like Periyar E V Ramasamy, CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi stood for social justice, but alleged the present leadership lacked the same commitment. Questioning the naming of a flyover in T Nagar after Anbazhagan, he asked whether the person had made sacrifices worthy of such recognition. He also accused the DMK government of increasing electricity tariffs four times in the last five years, claiming it has gone up by 56%, affecting industries and leading to job losses. He alleged governance has weakened due to a lack of administrative ability. Raising concerns about law and order, he claimed crimes against women had increased and questioned the government’s ability to ensure safety. He also criticised the functioning of Tasmac outlets, stating while liquor shops had more staff, many government schools had only one teacher.

He further alleged drugs are easily available across the state and said the DMK’s election manifesto did not address prohibition or drug control. In contrast, he said Edappadi K Palaniswami had promised phased prohibition and a separate wing to curb drug abuse.

He added controlling alcohol and drugs would improve safety and law and order in Tamil Nadu. Later, Anbumani campaigned at T Nagar, Virukambakkam, Maduravoyal, Ambattur, Gummidipoondi, Ponneri, Avadi, Perambur, Thiru.Vi.Ka. Nagar, Royapuram, Kolathur, Poonamallee, and Egmore.