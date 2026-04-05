Bodies of 3 youth recovered from Oddanchatram waterfalls in Dindigul; one missing

DINDIGUL: Fire and rescue services personnel on Saturday morning recovered the bodies of three youngsters, who allegedly drowned on Friday night, at the waterfalls near Oddanchatram in Dindigul. The bodies of A Adhil (19), N Ayabas, S Aiyas (18) were recovered, while N Saddam Hussein was still missing.

The incident took place on Friday when a group of 11 people from Karur district travelled to the waterfalls in Virupatchi on Friday evening. Despite a ban on entry into the waterfalls, the group managed to enter the Thalaiyuthu falls.

While bathing in the upper stretch, four of them went missing. The group’s attempts to save them went in vain. After a futile search, personnel from Oddanchatram fire station on Saturday morning resumed search operations and recovered the bodies of the youths.