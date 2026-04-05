Cong-DMK ‘confused’, BJP-AINRC ‘tired’, says Vijay, pitches TVK as people’s independent force for Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: TVK chief Vijay on Saturday launched a sharp attack on both the DMK–Congress combine and the BJP–NR Congress alliance, describing them as “confused” and “exhausted” alliances respectively, plagued by internal discord and lacking commitment to public welfare, while asserting that his party represents a “independent alliance with the people.”

Addressing party volunteers during a roadshow at Pakkamudayanpet in Puducherry, Vijay said the existing alliances have failed to serve the public interest and are riddled with contradictions. “The DMK–Congress alliance is a confused one, even opposing each other in some constituencies. On the other hand, the BJP–NR Congress combine is a tired alliance that lacks cohesion,” he said.

He accused both national parties of failing to fulfil the long-pending demand for statehood for Puducherry despite having been in power at the centre at different times. “For over two decades, the demand for statehood has remained unaddressed. Both Congress and BJP governments have ignored it,” he said, terming them “deceptive” alliances. He promised to secure statehood with 100% commitment that would be devoid of interference from the lt governor.