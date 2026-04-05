Cong-DMK ‘confused’, BJP-AINRC ‘tired’, says Vijay, pitches TVK as people’s independent force for Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: TVK chief Vijay on Saturday launched a sharp attack on both the DMK–Congress combine and the BJP–NR Congress alliance, describing them as “confused” and “exhausted” alliances respectively, plagued by internal discord and lacking commitment to public welfare, while asserting that his party represents a “independent alliance with the people.”
Addressing party volunteers during a roadshow at Pakkamudayanpet in Puducherry, Vijay said the existing alliances have failed to serve the public interest and are riddled with contradictions. “The DMK–Congress alliance is a confused one, even opposing each other in some constituencies. On the other hand, the BJP–NR Congress combine is a tired alliance that lacks cohesion,” he said.
He accused both national parties of failing to fulfil the long-pending demand for statehood for Puducherry despite having been in power at the centre at different times. “For over two decades, the demand for statehood has remained unaddressed. Both Congress and BJP governments have ignored it,” he said, terming them “deceptive” alliances. He promised to secure statehood with 100% commitment that would be devoid of interference from the lt governor.
Vijay also appealed to voters, including minorities, not to trust either blocs. “People want good governance. Voting for these alliances is in vain. TVK stands independently, trusting the people,” he added. He said TVK, contesting 28 seats along with its ally Neyam Makkal Katchi led by G Nehru, which is contesting two seats, is relying solely on the support of the people.
Outlining his party’s poll promises, Vijay announced a series of welfare measures, including conducting local body elections within six months, Rs 25,000 maternity assistance, Rs 25 lakh medical insurance per family, 200 units of free electricity for below poverty line households, among others.
The roadshow witnessed a massive turnout, with supporters, particularly youth and women, lining up along the route to greet the actor-politician. Despite being permitted to hold events at four locations, the programme was reduced to three.