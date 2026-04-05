Deploy enough teachers for evaluation of Class 10 papers, DGE tells Chief Educational Officers officers

COIMBATORE: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) on Saturday directed all Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) to deploy sufficient graduate teachers to evaluate the Class 10 board examination papers.

Besides, CEOs have been asked to ensure that teachers handling English medium sections evaluate only English medium papers. Further, DGE has directed that teachers handling Tamil medium sections must not be allowed to evaluate English medium papers.

A team headed by the Chief Examiner consists of eight teachers who are evaluators and one assistant evaluator. Teachers should evaluate 30 papers per day, said an officer from the exam department.

"Last year evaluation work was delayed as eight evaluators were not deployed in some centres in a few districts. To avoid this and ensure compliance with norms, the DGE has directed officials to deploy adequate teachers and allow only those handling English medium subjects to evaluate English medium papers," he said.

An Educational Officer in Coimbatore told TNIE, "Teachers from government and private schools will be deployed to evaluate Class 10 board examination papers. This work will begin from Monday. This evaluation will be held at three centres in Coimbatore and Pollachi. The date for paper evaluation work is yet to be announced by the DGE."

Steps have been taken to ensure the evaluation work proceeds smoothly, he added.

The Class 10 board exam was held from March 11 to April 6 in the state.