Tamil Nadu

Didn’t want to contest polls this time, says Annamalai, to campaign across Tamil Nadu against DMK

Former BJP state president K Annamalai says he has informed the party leadership of his decision not to contest elections and will instead focus on statewide campaigning targeting alleged DMK wrongdoings.
Annamalai also indicated that he had not sought the Coimbatore North seat, stating that it would be appropriate only for a sitting MLA from the district to contest from there.
Annamalai also indicated that he had not sought the Coimbatore North seat, stating that it would be appropriate only for a sitting MLA from the district to contest from there.File photo
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: Former BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday said that he had written to the party high command expressing his decision not to contest in the upcoming elections and that his role in this election would be to campaign across Tamil Nadu and bring the alleged wrongdoings of the DMK to the people. When asked why he preferred not to contest, Annamalai said, “Let us speak after May 4,” adding that he had conveyed his decision to the BJP leadership. “I am happy that the party has respected my opinion and will utilise me for campaign work,” he said.

Annamalai also indicated that he had not sought the Coimbatore North seat, stating that it would be appropriate only for a sitting MLA from the district to contest from there. He added that his name was not included in the list sent by the BJP’s state core committee.

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com