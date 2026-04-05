Didn’t want to contest polls this time, says Annamalai, to campaign across Tamil Nadu against DMK

CHENNAI: Former BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday said that he had written to the party high command expressing his decision not to contest in the upcoming elections and that his role in this election would be to campaign across Tamil Nadu and bring the alleged wrongdoings of the DMK to the people. When asked why he preferred not to contest, Annamalai said, “Let us speak after May 4,” adding that he had conveyed his decision to the BJP leadership. “I am happy that the party has respected my opinion and will utilise me for campaign work,” he said.

Annamalai also indicated that he had not sought the Coimbatore North seat, stating that it would be appropriate only for a sitting MLA from the district to contest from there. He added that his name was not included in the list sent by the BJP’s state core committee.