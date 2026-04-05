EPS says A Raja responsible for MK Karunanidhi ‘house arrest’ remark, defends claim

VILLUPURAM: AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami asked Chief Minister M K Stalin to direct his anger on his party leader A Raja for purportedly making a remark saying his father M Karunanidhi was kept in “house arrest” in his final days, and said on Saturday that he would order a probe into the claims made in theviral audio after AIADMK forms the government.

Stalin’s elder brother MK Alagiri had gone on record saying that “my father is being held as a prisoner,” Palaniswami said at an election rally at Arani in Tiruvannamalai.

“Mr Stalin, don’t vent your anger on me, direct it on your deputy general secretary and former union minister A Raja, who released the audio which went viral. I had mentioned what Raja said in his audio message,” Palaniswami said.

Addressing an election campaign meeting in Villupuram in support of NDA candidates, EPS further alleged that the chief minister was attempting to mislead the people by portraying this election as one between Tamil Nadu and New Delhi. “This is an attempt to mislead the people,” he said.

“The only achievement of the DMK government in the last five years has been stalling the schemes brought by AIADMK.”