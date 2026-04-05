Gulf conflict hits diesel trade in Tamil Nadu, bulk buyers lose discounts as prices jump to Rs 141/litre

CHENNAI: With oil marketing companies (OMCs) in Tamil Nadu instructing dealers to restrict diesel sales to commercial buyers in view of the Gulf conflict, the bulk consumers are forced to forego discounts and shell out market-linked rates, which currently stands at Rs 141 per litre, the Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers Association stated.

According to industry sources, bulk consumers like industries, transport operators and commercial establishments were buying high-speed diesel (HSD) at Rs 82/litre just before the start of the West Asia conflict.

Once the war started, the market-linked rate of the fuel rose to Rs 113 before increasing sharply to Rs 141 per litre.

K Murali, president of the Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers Association, said bulk consumers were offered diesel at discounted rates before the outbreak of the Gulf conflict. “Post-war, bulk buyers are being charged market-linked prices, which have risen sharply, while ensuring retail consumption remains largely unaffected,” he said.

Retail diesel prices at state-run OMCs - Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation - as well as private retailer Reliance Industries, remain unchanged at Rs 92.40 per litre in the state.

Diesel sold by Nayara Energy, however, is priced at Rs 95.54 per litre, while outlets operated by Shell plc quote an even higher rate of Rs 124.66 per litre.