Kanimozhi slams FCRA amendments as anti-minority, calls BJP TN finances dossier a diversion

TIRUCHY/KARUR: DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Saturday alleged that the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act were aimed at curbing minorities and the NGOs that raise their voice against the union government. She also dismissed Piyush Goyal’s release of a white paper on “financial crisis” in Tamil Nadu as a diversion from pressing issues.

Addressing media persons in Cantonment, the MP said the draft law would allow the Union government to “strip organisations of their powers and even seize assets” if they questioned it. “This is a draconian law. If they cannot answer our questions, they will cancel licences and confiscate properties,” she charged. She added that the DMK had opposed the amendments and that Chief Minister M K Stalin had written to the union government on the issue.

To a question on BJP Minister Piyush Goyal’s releasing a white paper, Kanimozhi replied that the union governmentshould first address the rising LPG cylinder prices. “Let them solve the LPG issue before speaking about Tamil Nadu. Raising new, imaginary issues during elections serves no purpose,” she said.

On criticism that the CM had not met the PM in person over the LPG issue, she said there was no need for a physical meeting. “We live in a time of advanced communication. The CM has written and communicated the concerns,” she remarked. The LPG supply disruption is affecting people across the country. Despite this, the union government has failed to address it, even amidst its ‘Make in India’ claims, she added.