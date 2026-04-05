Left, MDMK condemn EPS for ‘MK house arrest’ remark

CHENNAI: Left parties and the MDMK on Saturday launched a scathing attack on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for his remarks against Chief Minister M K Stalin during a campaign wherein he (EPS) alleged that Stalin had kept his father and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi under house arrest in his final days and that the DMK leadership was usurped.

While MDMK general secretary Vaiko and CPM state secretary P Shanmugam termed the remarks “baseless and defamatory”, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian condemned them as “uncivilised” and politically motivated.

Describing Palaniswami as being subservient to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MDMK leader in a statement alleged that EPS remarks were meant to slander Stalin. Vaiko said Stalin, who rose through the DMK ranks to become the chief minister, had endured hardships, including imprisonment during the Emergency under MISA, and earned his position through sustained efforts in public life.

Highlighting Stalin’s relationship with Karunanidhi, the MDMK leader said Stalin took good care of his father, “just like the eyelid protects the eye”, during his prolonged illness. He also recalled the events following Karunanidhi’s demise, stating that Stalin had made earnest efforts to secure a burial site for him near the memorial of former chief minister C N Annadurai when Palaniswami was at the helm in TN, eventually obtaining relief through the Madras High Court.