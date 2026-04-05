New roads bring democracy home to tribal residents of Bodhamalai

NAMAKKAL: In the misty folds of Bodhimalai Hills, the winding, newly-laid roads have brought the tribal residents of Keezhur, Melur and Kedamalai into the larger folds of democracy, as election-related materials will be transported using vehicles for the first time. Officials expect this improved connectivity to significantly increase voter turnout in the region.

Bodhamalai Hills are home to around 1,721 members of a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG). For years, poor connectivity has affected not only access to basic services but also participation in elections, with physical barriers limiting voter turnout.

The road project comes after a long struggle by residents as construction was delayed for years due to forest clearance issues, since many trees had to be felled. Tribal residents then approached the National Green Tribunal seeking permission for a ghat road, which was granted after a prolonged struggle. The project is now bringing motorable access to the hill settlements under Vennanthur panchayat after decades of isolation.

The Bodhamalai Hills consist of scattered habitations, with people living in Keezhur, Melur and Kedamalai, which are connected through a rough terrain. Keezhur is one of the lower settlements from where Melur lies about 7 km further uphill, while Kedamalai is located separately along another stretch of the hills.

The Rs 139.65 crore project, work on which began in February 2024, is being executed through two routes. The main stretch is a 21.77-km road from Vadugam to Melur via Keezhur, built at a cost of Rs 105 crore. The second route is a 9.9-km road from Pudhuppatti to Kedamalai, being constructed at a cost of Rs 34.12 crore. While these settlements were earlier linked only by narrow footpaths across hilly terrain, the new roads now provide separate motorable access to all three villages.