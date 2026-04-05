New roads bring democracy home to tribal residents of Bodhamalai

NAMAKKAL: In the misty folds of Bodhimalai Hills, the winding, newly-laid roads have brought the tribal residents of Keezhur, Melur and Kedamalai into the larger folds of democracy, as election-related materials will be transported using vehicles for the first time. Officials expect this improved connectivity to significantly increase voter turnout in the region.
Bodhamalai Hills are home to around 1,721 members of a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG). For years, poor connectivity has affected not only access to basic services but also participation in elections, with physical barriers limiting voter turnout.
The road project comes after a long struggle by residents as construction was delayed for years due to forest clearance issues, since many trees had to be felled. Tribal residents then approached the National Green Tribunal seeking permission for a ghat road, which was granted after a prolonged struggle. The project is now bringing motorable access to the hill settlements under Vennanthur panchayat after decades of isolation.
The Bodhamalai Hills consist of scattered habitations, with people living in Keezhur, Melur and Kedamalai, which are connected through a rough terrain. Keezhur is one of the lower settlements from where Melur lies about 7 km further uphill, while Kedamalai is located separately along another stretch of the hills.
The Rs 139.65 crore project, work on which began in February 2024, is being executed through two routes. The main stretch is a 21.77-km road from Vadugam to Melur via Keezhur, built at a cost of Rs 105 crore. The second route is a 9.9-km road from Pudhuppatti to Kedamalai, being constructed at a cost of Rs 34.12 crore. While these settlements were earlier linked only by narrow footpaths across hilly terrain, the new roads now provide separate motorable access to all three villages.
What earlier took nearly three hours on foot from the foothills can now be covered in about 40 minutes.
The lack of road access had also made election work once difficult. Polling personnel earlier had to walk through steep terrain carrying ballot units and VVPAT machines. On most occasions, donkeys were used to transport the equipment to the hilltop booths. Residents who had settled in the foothills also had to walk long distances to cast their votes, which discouraged many, especially the elderly.
"In the past, we would walk nearly three hours to reach the village and vote," said P Selvakumar, a government school teacher now living in the foothills. "Many elderly people could not make the journey. But this time, we expect more people to turn up as vehicles can reach the villages."
P Anitha, who moved to Vadugam from the hills, said voting earlier meant a difficult journey through hilly terrain. "For those of us who no longer live there, climbing up to 8km in the hilly terrain was very difficult. This time, it will be much easier," she said.
For those who continue to live in the hills, the change is significant. G Pichaimuthu said the new road has made transportation easier and improved access to work and markets. He recalled an incident in the early 2000s when an election official died of cardiac arrest while trekking uphill. "Now, everything has become easier, including voting," he said.
There are two polling stations in the region — at the Government Tribal Residential Elementary Schools in Keezhur and Kedamalai. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the Keezhur booth had 871 voters, of which 74% voted, while Kedamalai had 322 voters with a turnout of 76%. This was lower than the 83% turnout recorded in the Rasipuram (SC) constituency overall.
After the Special Intensive Revision, the number of voters now stands at 822 in Keezhur (419 men and 403 women) and 281 in Kedamalai (151 men and 130 women). With better road access and easier transport of election materials, officials expect voter turnout to increase in the upcoming polls.
Namakkal District Election Officer Durgamoorthi said, "With roads now in place, we expect a smoother election process compared to previous polls, and voter turnout is also likely to improve."