Painting their way into history: The vanishing colours of poll graffiti

MADURAI: All art is political, but never more so than the symbols that blossom on concrete nearer to the polls in Tamil Nadu. In the quiet dawn in rural and semi-urban districts across the state, seasoned artists work in the shadows to saturate blank walls with party iconography before the morning rush begins. In less than 30 minutes, a bare surface becomes a campaign pitch. But this once admired craft, which provided a steady canvas and livelihood for hundreds, now struggles for survival with its patron base reduced to a trickle.

With TN’s poll season getting louder with vehicles propped up with LED displays and viral videos on social media, the shift has been stark for the once-thriving artists. What used to be weeks of steady work, long nights, and walls lined up has now shrunken into scattered assignments, mostly on the outskirts of urban areas and villages, where parties still believe that a wall painting can speak louder than a printed flex.

Su Aadhavan, an artist with over 42 years of experience, told TNIE, “Earlier, hundreds would be engaged in political wall painting. Now, most of those campaigns have shifted to digital platforms. With restrictions on political wall paintings within the city limits, we now have to travel to villages and outskirts for work. Even then, getting permissions and wall space is not easy.”

Aadhavan, who is also a member of the painters’ wing of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), said the group still has around 100 members in Madurai involved in political painting work. “Beyond income, many of us also see it as our contribution to the party. During elections, we travel together to different districts to paint for candidates of alliance parties, often without expecting payment,” he added.