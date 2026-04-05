S Ramadoss camp MLAs to contest under AJPK banner

SALEM: PMK MLA R Arul, fielded by party founder S Ramadoss, filed his nomination on Saturday to contest from Salem West, formally entering the fray amid the ongoing political tussle within the party. Arul submitted three sets of nomination papers — two as a candidate of the All India Jananayaka Pathukappu Kazhagam (AJPK) and another as an independent candidate.

According to sources, the faction led by Ramadoss is contesting under the AJPK banner, as it does not currently have access to the Pattali Makkal Katchi name and its traditional ‘mango’ symbol, which remain with the faction led by Anbumani Ramadoss.

Sources added that candidates of this faction are expected to contest using symbols allotted by the Election Commission. The faction has announced candidates for 32 Assembly constituencies across the state, and all of them are reportedly contesting under this banner.

Speaking to reporters after filing his nomination, Arul said he decided to contest again from the Salem West constituency following requests and encouragement from the public in the area. Referring to the party symbol, he said that the ‘mango’ symbol had been taken away from Ramadoss, and added that he has requested the ‘cylinder’ symbol for the election.