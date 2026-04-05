Stalin dares Modi, Shah to talk in favour of 3-language policy at poll campaigns in TN

The chief minister further alleged that if Edappadi K Palaniswami is voted to power, he would run a proxy government and allow BJP to decide what people should learn and eat in Tamil Nadu. He also alleged that AIADMK did not fulfil its election promises when it was in power. “AIADMK made several promises, including an ECR road from Chennai to Kanniyakumari, mobile phones for ration card holders, and bus passes for elderly people. However, the Palaniswami-led government did not fulfil them,” he said.

SPA candidates Paul Manoj Pandian (Alangulam), Dr Kalai Kathiravan (Tenkasi), E Raja (Vasudevanallur), TM Rajendran (Kadayanallur) and Sangai Ganeshan (Sankarankovil) were present.

Campaigning in Nagercoil, Stalin said the Modi led government had targeted minorities especially Christian-run NGOs by bringing the FCRA (amendment) bill. He said that he was the first in Tamil Nadu to have raised his voice against the bill. “Palaniswami had said during Friday’s campaign that AIADMK would save minorities like eyelids save eyes. Now what would he say for the FCRA bill,” he asked. He listed various fishermen projects implemented in Kanniyakumari district and accused the BJP government of failing to save the rights of fishermen. Stalin said that Modi has no influence even over small countries when dealing with fishermen’s issues.

Candidates R Mahesh (Kanniyakumar), S Austin (Nagercoil), Chella Swamy (Padmanabhapuram),S Rajesh Kumar (Killiyoor), Tharahai Cuthbert (Colachel),TT Praveen (Vilavancode) were present on the stage in Nagercoil.