TNSTC crew accused of violating MCC, engaging in political activity across Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: Some bus crew of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) are engaging in political activities, violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and TNSTC service conduct rules, alleged the Tamil Nadu Government Transport Uniform Employees Union.

A union functionary, who did not wish to be named, told TNIE that TNSTC had already clearly stated that bus crew should not campaign for candidates or support any affiliation with political parties.

"Without obeying this, a few bus crew from the Mettupalayam depot met a candidate recently and showed their support. Moreover, an employee visited the place wearing the corporation's uniform," he alleged.

Sources said the same issue was reported from Harur, Dharmapuri and Erode districts too.

A conductor, P Nagaraj (name changed), told TNIE, "Some bus crew had even attended DMK's public meeting held recently. Violating the MCC, bus crew in many places are engaging in political activities such as meeting candidates and attending campaigns," he alleged.

He urged the top officers of TNSTC to pay attention to this issue, stating that it sets a bad example to others.

He also called on officers to take departmental action against those who fail to obey the MCC and warn staff.

Recently, the TNSTC had suspended two conductors for participating in the interview held for selecting DMK candidates

Necessary action would be taken against those who violated the MCC, said a top TNSTC officer of the Coimbatore region.