TVK alleges ‘TN 2026’ film targets party, demands censorship action during poll season in Erode

ERODE: It is alleged that the film ‘TN 2026’ contains scenes criticising the TVK. The Censor Board should have removed those scenes. It is not right during election season and is distressing to include such scenes in a film, in violation of the Model Code of Conduct, said TVK chief coordinator KA Sengottaiyan, in Erode on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters in Erode, Sengottaiyan said, “The people of Tamil Nadu want change. It will definitely happen in the upcoming Assembly election. In 1977, former chief minister MG Ramachandran created history by achieving a massive victory in a four-way contest. At present, a four-way contest is prevailing as well. Vijay will certainly create history in the upcoming election.”

“Initially, MGR (M G Ramachandran), too, faced various criticism. Some mocked that the party would last only 100 days like a film. But MGR changed that. Vijay too will overcome obstacles and create a record,” Sengottaiyan added.

“Our whistle symbol has reached people well. Our chances of winning in Erode are bright. The Kongu region will become the TVK’s stronghold,” the TVK leader further told media persons.