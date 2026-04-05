Upcoming Assembly election a 'decisive battle' to ensure State autonomy, says Udhayanidhi in Viralimalai

Addressing a massive rally in Viralimalai Assembly constituency in Pudukottai, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin highlighted that the Assembly election 2026 is a battle to ensure State autonomy.

He highlighted the election as a war between the Delhi Team and the Tamil Nadu Team. He appealed to the people to send the Delhi Team back home.

Notably, he also urged the electorate to break the 'remote control' that Delhi uses to try and control Tamil Nadu.

Udhayanidhi specifically targeted the incumbent MLA and AIADMK candidate C Vijayabaskar. He launched a scathing attack on him by calling him a 'drama company actor', who serves as a part of the slave group, threatened by the CBI and ED.

Meanwhile, the deputy CM also elaborated on the infrastructure and welfare achievements of the 'Dravidian Model' DMK government.

He mentioned the quality road works worth Rs 25 crore laid for 30 km and about the drinking water connections worth Rs 17 crore laid in the region.

He also asked the local party cadre to set the aim high. "DMK lost the seat by a narrow margin previously; this time the party must win by a margin of atleast 50,000 votes to drive away the slave group," Udhayanidhi quipped.

With inputs from PTI