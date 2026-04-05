Vijay files revised affidavit for Perambur after discrepancies in age, assets, criminal case details

CHENNAI: TVK president C Joseph Vijay on Saturday filed a revised affidavit to contest from the Perambur Assembly constituency for the April 23 state elections. The affidavit was submitted through his proposer to the Returning Officer, S Geetha. His move to file the revised affidavit with corrections comes after discrepancies were noticed in the affidavits he had previously submitted for two different constituencies – Perambur and Tiruchy East.

The affidavit filed on March 30 for Perambur seat noted Vijay’s age as 52 and stated that there were no pending criminal cases against him. In contrast, the affidavit for Tiruchy East, filed on April 2, recorded his age as 51 and disclosed two pending FIRs. In addition, the Perambur affidavit also had another discrepancy, in immovable assets, listing Rs 115.13 crore in the detailed section and Rs 220.15 crore in the summary, which has now been corrected in both sections to Rs 220.15 crore.