Who can do the job: Mannargudi voters weigh employment, farm woes as DMK, AIADMK–AMMK test strength

THANJAVUR: The flocks of Painted Storks flying over Mannargudi never fail to find their way to the Vaduvur Bird Sanctuary, located about 15 km from the town. Along the highway, vibrant patches of young summer paddy, alternating with fields freshly harvested of samba and thaladi, take the migrant birds directly to the wetland sanctuary.

At a small makeshift shelter just outside the newly-built Mannargudi bus stand, auto drivers sit sipping tea, seeking relief from the scorching afternoon sun. Their casual ‘chai pe charcha’ inevitably drifts to the perennial issue of unemployment.

“Here, the youth need job opportunities in the nearby areas. The garment unit announced in the constituency needs to start to operations at the earliest. More industrial estates are needed to absorb the aspirants in the area,” says R Chandravadivelan, a trained welder, who has been operating an auto-rickshaw for more than a decade after the chemical unit in the constituency, where he was working then downed shutters.

Incidentally, the government has already announced a SIPCOT estate in Mannargudi taluk.

K Ramesh, a trader from Mannargudi, whose two daughters are engineering graduates and now working in Chennai and Coimbatore, nods in agreement. “A mini Tidel park, like the one in Thanjavur, should be established in Mannargudi. There is also a need to establish engineering, polytechnic colleges here,” he adds.