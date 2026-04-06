Tamil Nadu

11, including three minor boys, held for DMK councillor murder

A special team was formed by Tiruchy SP S Selvanagarathinam to nab the suspects.
On March 30, he was waylaid and hacked to death by a gang while returning home on his two-wheeler.
On March 30, he was waylaid and hacked to death by a gang while returning home on his two-wheeler. (Photo | Express illustrations)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

TIRUCHY: Eleven people, including three minors, were arrested on Saturday night in connection with the murder of a DMK councillor near Navalpattu in Tiruchy. The arrested were identified as M Madhan (25), K Bhuavaneswaran (25), R Hariharan (19), R Nagaraj (27), R Sanjay (23), S Rex Lawrence (22), R Suresh (19) and P Suren Kumar (32), and three minor boys on charges of murdering a DMK councillor from Koothapar town panchayat councilor, A Ranjithkumar (42) from Bharathipuram village.

According to the police, Ranjithkumar recently built a house in Solamadevi village and also ran a bar attached to a TASMAC outlet in Thiruverumbur. On March 30, he was waylaid and hacked to death by a gang while returning home on his two-wheeler. Following this, the Navalpattu police registered a case. A special team was formed by Tiruchy SP S Selvanagarathinam to nab the suspects.

On April 2, the police intercepted a suspicious two-wheeler near Cauvery Nagar and caught Madhan and Bhuvaneswara and inquired with them. The probe revealed that the murder was masterminded by history-sheeter J Dinesh Kumar, Bottle Mani (35) from Thiruverumbur, who is now in Salem Central Prison. There was prior enmity between Dinesh Kumar and Ranjithkumar over money and control over turf.

minor boys
DMK councillor murder

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