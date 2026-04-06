36-year-old dies after delivering baby girl in Salem, hubby claims negligence

SALEM: Following the death of a 36-year-old woman after delivering her second child at the Mettur district headquarters hospital, her husband has sought police action and an investigation into the death.

The deceased has been identified as S Kalaiselvi, a resident of Chekkanoor in Mettur. Her husband, M Sasikumar (40), said the couple has a seven-year-old daughter.

She was admitted to the hospital on March 31 for delivery and had been under inpatient care since. On April 4, around 8 pm, she went into labour and delivered a baby girl. However, within an hour of the delivery, her husband was informed that she had died.

Sasikumar alleged that the death was due to medical negligence and claimed there was an absence of adequate doctors at the time of treatment. Sasikumar has filed a complaint at the Mettur police station.

Police sources said a postmortem was conducted, and the body was handed over to the family on Sunday.

Responding to the allegation, Joint Director of Health Services, Salem, Dr SP Nandhini said, “The absence of doctors cannot be alleged as the full medical team, including the duty doctor, anaesthetist, physicians and obstetrician, was present with the patient. The delivery took place around 8.30 pm on Saturday, and within 15 minutes, the patient had a postpartum collapse and went into cardiac arrest. The exact cause can be ascertained only after the postmortem report.”