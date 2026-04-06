94-year-old killed in cylinder explosion in Sivakasi, son suffers 90 per cent burn injuries

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 94-year-old woman was killed, and her 74-year-old son sustained 90% burn injuries following an explosion triggered by a gas leak at their residence in Thiruthangal on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as R Ponnuthai, and her son was identified as R Jeyachandran. According to sources, Jeyachandran, a retired official of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board, had been living with his mother following a family dispute, while other family members reside in Chennai.

On Saturday night, one of them had allegedly turned on the gas stove and failed to switch it off. By Sunday, the gas had filled the room, and unaware of the leak, Ponnuthai attempted to light the stove, triggering an explosion. Fire and Rescue services officials said emergency teams rushed to the spot on receiving information. Upon arrival, they found the house partially damaged by the blast's impact. Jeyachandran was rescued with injuries and admitted to the Sivakasi Government Hospital for treatment.

As Ponnuthai was trapped under the debris, additional personnel and a water tanker were deployed to assist in the rescue efforts. Her body was later recovered from the rubble and was handed over to the police. Further investigations are underway.