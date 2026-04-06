CM Stalin wants to exploit Puducherry’s resources: Edappadi K Palaniswami

PUDUCHERRY: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister MK Stalin was eyeing Puducherry for “exploitation” due to high liquor sales. Campaigning in support of AIADMK candidates A Anbazhagan (Oupalam) and A Gandhi (Orleampeth), Palaniswami accused Stalin of seeking to replicate in Puducherry what he described as a regime of “collection, commission and corruption” in Tamil Nadu.

“He [Stalin] will come here for campaigning. It is not enough that he looted TN; he is looking to do the same here. In Tamil Nadu, it is collection, commission and corruption. Thousands of crores have been misappropriated in Tasmac alone,” he alleged. “He is not coming here to exploit your resources. Stay alert; otherwise, what is happening in Tamil Nadu will happen here.” EPS also charged Stalin with “adopting double standards” in alliance politics in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Highlighting the NDA’s performance in Puducherry, EPS said AINRC leader and Chief Minister N Rangasamy has implemented several welfare measures over the past five years. “Our MLAs will work to ensure that benefits and facilities available to Tamil Nadu fishermen are extended to fishermen here as well during the fishing ban period. We will also work to secure funds to boost tourism,” he said, adding the AIADMK would take steps to secure statehood for Puducherry by engaging with the union government.