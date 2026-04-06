Congress announces SC candidate for Madurai’s Melur Assembly constituency

CHENNAI: On the day before the window for filing poll nominations closes, the Congress announced former Kancheepuram MP P Viswanathan as its candidate for the Melur Assembly constituency (general) in Madurai on Sunday.

So far, Viswanathan is the only Scheduled Caste candidate to be nominated to contest from a general constituency. Bhim Rao from the CPM and P Dhansingh from the AIADMK, elected from the Maduravoyal and Pallavaram seats respectively in 2011, were the last SC candidates elected from a general constituency in Tamil Nadu.

The announcement came hours after Viswanathan met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at Puducherry on Sunday morning. On Friday, after much deliberations, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) had announced its candidates for 27 of the 28 constituencies it was allocated in TN as part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.

However, it had put off announcing the candidate for Melur due to an internal rift between party MPs over allocating the seat. With the party high command unwilling to allocate the seat to any of the feuding factions, as per Congress sources, the party was, till Saturday, looking to swap the seat with the DMK’s allies.