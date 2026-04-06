Congress’ Singanallur nominee Srinithi Naidu clarifies amid caste tag row

COIMBATORE: Congress’ Singanallur candidate Srinithi Naidu received flak after her caste-based surname featured in the party’s candidate list. However, she clarified that it was a clerical error.

The Congress’ candidates’ list, released on Friday, mentioned Singanallur candidate as ‘V Srinithi Naidu’. The use of a caste identity along with her name created a flutter, as she is fielded by the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.

In response, Srinithi issued a clarification on X on Saturday. “Seeing my name listed with a caste suffix in the candidate list came as a great shock to me as well. However, it was only a clerical error,” she said.

She further stated that her only identity is her father’s name, who introduced her to the world, and her educational qualifications, which have given her strength. She emphasised that caste and religious bias have no place in her principles and that she firmly believes in equality.

Srinithi had earlier contested the 2021 Assembly elections from Udumalpet constituency in Tiruppur district on a Makkal Needhi Maiyam ticket and lost. She joined the Congress few years back and has been working as one of the joint secretaries of the All India Youth Congress.

Earlier, a section of Congress cadres in Coimbatore had criticised the decision to give seats to the new entrants and also staged a protest.

The caste surname has intensified the criticism, with some saying it is a deliberate attempt to expose her caste identity to secure the vote bank of a particular community. Social media users also said her explanation is not fully convincing, as she claimed her name as Srinidhi Venkatesamohan, while using ‘Srinidhi Prem’ on her X account.