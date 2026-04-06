EB worker comes in contact with live wire in TN, electrocuted

MAYILADUTHURAI: A contract worker employed by the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited died after accidentally coming into contact with a live high-voltage line on Saturday night.

According to sources, K Dinakaran (32) was working on electric poles near Memathur when he came into contact with the power line. He was killed since power supply had allegedly not been turned off.

He was rushed to Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The Sembanarkoil police registered a case and began an inquiry.

Meanwhile, contract workers led by CITU members staged a road blockade outside the hospital, alleging lack of safety equipment and unsafe working conditions for contract workers.

They also refused to receive Dinakaran ‘s body and demanded adequate compensation and employment for a family member. A peace meeting was held on Sunday in Mayiladuthurai and officials agreed to provide a sum of `10 lakh and also assured a job for a family member, following which the relatives accepted the body.