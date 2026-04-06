Elephant fence up along Coimbatore forest boundary to curb intrusions

COIMBATORE: A 10-kilometre-long steel wire fence has been installed along the Coimbatore–Boluvampatti forest boundary, in a long-awaited effort to prevent wild elephants from straying into farmlands and residential areas.

The fence stretches from Vettaikarankovil along the Boluvampatti forest boundary to the Kottaimuthumariyamman Temple in the Attukal tribal settlement.

Five elephant-proof gates have been installed at intervals of two kilometres along the 10-foot-high fence. The gates will remain closed but can be opened when necessary, forest department sources said.

“The locations of the gates were selected based on past elephant movement patterns. If elephants enter farmlands, forest staff will guide them towards one of the gates and open it to allow safe passage. This system ensures both human safety and the welfare of elephants,” said Sanjeev Kumar, founder of Astro Fencing Solution, which is executing the project.