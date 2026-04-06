EPS betrayed OPS, AIADMK has become Amit Shah DMK: Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

TIRUPPUR/COIMBATORE: AIADMK has now become Amit Shah DMK, said DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi in Kangeyam of Tiruppur district, on Sunday. Kanimozhi was campaigning in Kangayam and Palladam constituencies.

“The upcoming election is a contest between Tamil Nadu and the Hindutva elements in Delhi. People should not forget that this is an election to protect the self-respect and rights of Tamil Nadu,” she said.

Accusing AIADMK general secretary and opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami of being a traitor to the state and his own party, Kanimozhi said, “Palaniswami betrayed VK Sasikala, who made him the chief minister. He also betrayed O Palaniswami, who has now joined us. Palaniswami did not oppose the moves implemented by the central government against Tamil Nadu and farmers. He also did not oppose laws against minorities which has severely impacted the livelihoods of rural people.”

Speaking in Coimbatore, Kanimozhi said all women in Tamil Nadu are on the side of the DMK as Chief Minister MK Stalin is systematically developing every scheme for women.

“In the last poll promise, DMK announced Rs 1,000 for women and it was implemented. The scheme provides economic rights to women. Lakhs of women benefited under the Magalir Urimai Thogai Scheme,” she said.

“An alliance has been formed against DMK in Tamil Nadu. They are indulging in mischief such as demanding trilingual education policy, boycotting the metro rail project and destroying the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. Today, Palaniswami said he will increase the 100-day work to 150 days. In the 2016 election manifesto, the AIADMK announced that cell phones would be provided, but failed to do so. The DMK fulfilled the promises made, including free television sets, free bus travel for women and Magalir Urimai Thogai Scheme.”