EPS went back on his word on Rajya Sabha seat, says DMDK general secretary Premalatha

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam leader Premalatha Vijayakanth on Sunday accused AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami of reneging on the Rajya Sabha (RS) seat offer to the DMDK, which was in alliance with the AIADMK for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to reporters at Sri Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai, Premalatha said the RS seat promise was part of the deal between the two parties then. However, for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the DMDK has joined hands with the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA).

She was here to campaign for DMK’s E V Velu and K Pitchandi in Tiruvannamalai and Kilpennathur constituencies, respectively.

Premalatha also showed the alleged agreement wherein the AIADMK promised the DMDK five parliamentary seats and one seat in the Upper House.Elaborating on it, she said the agreement was signed in 2024, so EPS should have given the seat in 2025, but did not. Stating that her party had been in alliance with the AIADMK since 2011, she noted that none of the AIADMK cadre liked what EPS did nor the party’s exit from the alliance. Palaniswami is now denying making such a promise, she added.

Responding to a question on EPS stating that her party has only half a percent vote share, she said such remarks were unbecoming of a former chief minister and current leader of the opposition. Condemning the remarks, she said her party has always followed the discipline of their leader Captain Vijayakanth in being respectful.

“When campaigning, leaders should speak about what they will do for the constituencies rather than speaking ill of others,” she added. She also asserted that the SPA would win more than 200 seats in elections.